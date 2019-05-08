PARIS — A teenager who held four women hostage for hours in a convenience store in the south of France was detained after an hourslong standoff.
Police said the 17-year-old was detained just before midnight without incident, hours after he freed his hostages in the town of Blagnac, on the outskirts of the city of Toulouse. The local newspaper La Depeche said Wednesday the teen was known to authorities for theft and because he had been arrested on the margins of a "yellow vest" protest.
Authorities are not treating the incident, which started around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, as terrorism.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pompeo in London to discuss the UK-US 'special relationship'
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in London for talks with British officials on the status of the special relationship between the nations amid heightened tensions with Iran and uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union.
World
Tokyo Olympics cut spending; sports federations unhappy
The Tokyo Olympics are caught between the proverbial rock and hard place.
World
Teen hostage-taker detained after store standoff in France
A teenager who held four women hostage for hours in a convenience store in the south of France was detained after an hourslong standoff.
World
City in Congo's Ebola outbreak attacked by militia; 7 dead
Authorities say a city at the epicenter of Congo's Ebola outbreak has come under attack by militia fighters.
World
The Latest: Israel says it won't let Iran get nuclear weapon
The Latest on Iran's decision to step away from embattled nuclear deal (all times local):