CHETEK, Wis. — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin are investigating the death of a teenager who was hit by a falling tree while helping with storm cleanup.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says it happened Friday at a residence outside of Chetek. He says the preliminary investigation shows the teen was assisting in storm cleanup with a large group of people, when he did not see a tree coming down and it stuck him.
Lifesaving measures were attempted but he died at the scene.
The sheriff's department says the teen was from out of the area. While relatives have been notified, the teen's name was not immediately released.
