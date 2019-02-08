WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A police detective who was shot in the jaw has lashed out at the teenager who pulled the trigger during an emotional sentencing hearing in the New York City suburbs.

The Journal News says Yonkers Det. Kayla Maher (mahr) told 19-year-old Frank Valencia on Friday that she hopes he never feels safe and always has to watch his back.

Judge Barry Warhit (WOHR'-hiht) pronounced a sentence of 24 years to life. The judge said it would be fine with him if the defendant never sees "the light of day."

Maher was shot in September 2017 while checking out a suspicious vehicle. Other officers rescued her during an ensuing gun battle.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. called the shooting "an attack on the entire Yonkers police force."

Valencia says he hopes God can forgive him.