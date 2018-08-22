ELY, Minn. — Sheriff's officials say a teenager has drowned in a northern Minnesota lake after leaving his life jacket on shore.
Witnesses told investigators the 18-year-old, wearing a life jacket, swam from shore to a floating dock and back on Twin Lakes near Ely Tuesday evening. Authorities say he decided to try again without the life jacket, but went under water.
His body was recovered about 30 minutes later.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
The Latest: Republicans cut into Democratic enthusiasm
The Latest on Marquette University Law School poll (all times local):
Local
Minneapolis, St. Paul parks rank in top 10 for amenities like beaches, ice rinks
Both cities rank in top 10 for amenities like beaches, ice rinks, etc.
State + Local
Duluth nursing home cited in patient's death after four nurses fail to perform CPR
Patient was found unresponsive and died.
Minneapolis
It will now cost to park at the Midtown YWCA
Fees will go into effect in September when a pay parking gate becomes operational.
Local
Woman found dead in S. Minnesota antique store after hours; overdose suspected
The body was located in the basement over the weekend, authorities said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.