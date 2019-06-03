COLUMBUS, Minn. — Sheriff's officials say a teenager has drowned in a lake north of the Twin Cities.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Tim Cao Nguyen, of Blaine, was swimming with friends Saturday night at Coon Lake Beach in Columbus and began struggling in the water.

Witnesses were able to find Nguyen after he went under and brought him to shore. Bystanders and first responders performed CPR. Nguyen died later at the hospital.