MILWAUKEE — Police say a teenage driver was killed while fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle in Milwaukee.
Officers say they saw the 19-year-old man driving in a reckless manner about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the city's south side and tried to pull him over. The driver refused to stop, fled at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed into some parked cars. He died at the scene.
Authorities say two passengers, a 20-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, were seriously injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: FBI interviews another Kavanaugh friend
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and sexual misconduct allegations (all times local):
National
Koch-backed group drops another $1.5 million for Walker
A conservative group that's part of the network run by Kansas billionaire Charles Koch is spending another $1.5 million to help Gov. Scott Walker win re-election.
National
US stocks jump after jobs report; Italy debt worries ease
U.S. stocks are climbing Wednesday morning after a survey by payroll processor ADP showed strong hiring by private businesses in September. Banks are rising as interest rates move higher. European stocks rose after the Italian government said it will gradually reduce its deficits over the next few years.
National
Missed deadlines cost millions in potential disaster aid
As the floodwaters recede and the recovery begins, communities swamped by Hurricane Florence soon will be facing deadlines to document the billions of dollars in damage it caused if they want to be reimbursed by the federal government.
Nation
5 tips on saving money and time on Halloween costumes.
Shopping for Halloween costumes doesn't have to be scary.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.