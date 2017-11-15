The driver of the car that authorities say ran over and killed a 17-year-old in Andover was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday.

Loren Gafner, 19, and two other teenagers pretended they wanted to purchase marijuana from Tristan Robinson with the intent of robbing him on Nov. 10, according to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office. While Robinson weighed the marijuana at a house in Andover, one of Gafner’s friends, 16-year-old Jaden Meadows, grabbed the bag and ran to Gafner’s gray sedan parked outside, according to the criminal complaint.

Gafner accelerated in reverse, and Meadows said he “heard multiple thumps and believed Robinson may have fallen under the car,” the complaint said. Gafner sped away, and he and another passenger, 17-year-old Daveion Maddox, laughed as they fled, dragging Robinson behind the car, and threatened to kill Meadows if he snitched, the complaint said.

Prosecutors also charged Gafner with felony criminal vehicular homicide for fleeing the scene after hitting Robinson. Meadows and Maddox were both charged with second-degree murder on Monday.

– over drugs and money,” said Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo. “This was senseless. For the potential gain of so little, the loss and consequences are substantial and will affect many people for the rest of their lives.”