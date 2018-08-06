CHICAGO — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after attending the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
Police and the medical examiner's office identified the teen as Evan Kitz-Miller of Mundelein, a Chicago suburb. He was found unresponsive Sunday night, the last day of the three-day festival, and pronounced dead at a hospital.
No other details about his death were released.
Melissa Stratton of Chicago's emergency management office says safety and security are priorities. She says agency officials are saddened by the death. A statement from Lollapalooza says the teen and his family "are in our thoughts."
The event drew hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Chicago's Grant Park.
