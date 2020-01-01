The 16-year-old boy had reached the Pearly Gates, the icy, chute-like section of Mount Hood just below the last push to the summit, when he lost his grip. He plummeted down the ice- and snow-covered mountain, coming to a stop only after he had fallen 500 feet down a head wall known as Devil’s Kitchen.

Somehow, Gurbaz Singh survived, suffering only a broken leg.

“A lot of things had to happen just right for him to come out of that with just a fractured leg,” said Sgt. Marcus Mendoza of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. “The way it was described to me yesterday is that professional mountaineers know they cannot fall in that area because there’s no way to rescue yourself.”

At 11,240 feet, Mount Hood is the highest summit in Oregon and the most-visited snow-covered peak in the nation, according to the U.S. Forest Service. About 10,000 people attempt to ascend it each year. But the mountain can be dangerous: Since 1883, at least 126 people have died while climbing it, according to a database maintained by the Oregonian newspaper.

“This is a mountain, it’s a technical mountain, this isn’t a Sunday stroll,” sheriff’s Lt. Brian Jensen told Q13 Fox. “It’s inherently dangerous and you know, going up there, you need to have the proper skill set and the proper equipment to do so safely. Doing so with anything less than that can — it can be dangerous.”

For Singh, Mount Hood was climb No. 90, his father, Rishamdeep, told KATU-TV. The teenager traveled with friends from his home in Vancouver to Oregon to summit it.

The group started climbing early Monday, with Singh leading the pack, KATU reported. Then he slipped in the Pearly Gates area — a part of the ascent Mendoza said has been described as “almost like climbing up a chimney.”

“He just kept sliding down and getting momentum,” his dad said. “So he couldn’t stop.”

When Singh finally came to a rest, his helmet was “essentially destroyed,” Mendoza said. Yet he was mostly unscathed, except for his leg. Someone called 911, and the rescuers began the hourslong trek to his side.

Singh underwent surgery Tuesday in Portland and was in good spirits, KATU reported. The teen’s brush with death didn’t deter him from climbing: His father told ABC he would be “back soon to finish the job.”