A teenager has been charged with yelling ethnic slurs as he sprayed young Somali-American siblings with a garden hose as they were in their southern Minnesota home.

Zachariah Manahan, 18, of Faribault, was charged Monday in Rice County District Court with felony stalking committed because of bias as well as gross-misdemeanor property damage and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Manahan appeared in court Wednesday and remains jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail. A message was left with his attorney Thursday seeking a response to the allegations.

A 15-year-old girl in the family said Manahan sprayed water through an open second-floor window of the home on Saturday, according to the criminal complaint.

Manahan connected a garden hose to a pressure washer and sprayed the children several times while yelling vulgar slurs about Somalis, the complaint read.

Police say a rug, a piece of furniture and the walls were drenched.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations welcomed the decision by prosecutors to charge the case as a felony involving bias.