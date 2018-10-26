WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida teen threatened football players at his former high school with a gun.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 19-year-old Xavier Martin was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon on school property.

Authorities say members of the Palm Beach Lakes Community High School football team were praying outside the school Monday, some of them in the school's driveway. School police say Martin began honking and swearing because he couldn't pass in his car. The players told Martin to wait until they were done praying. Police say Martin exited his car and showed the players a gun tucked into his jeans.

The players ran away, and Martin drove off. Police caught up with him. He's being held on $300,000 bail.