MOBILE, Ala. — Authorities say a teenager accused of threatening to shoot up schools as a Halloween prank has escaped from custody in south Alabama.
News outlets report police were looking for the 17-year-old in Mobile on Thursday.
Details on the youth's escape weren't immediately available.
Mobile County's public school system released a statement saying a teen was arrested overnight for allegedly creating fake social media accounts and making threats toward high schools. The statement says the posts included clowns and were meant as a Halloween prank. The system says it takes all threats seriously and worked with city police and the FBI to make an arrest.
