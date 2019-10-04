The 13-year-old girl caught on video during an altercation with three St. Paul police officers last week has been charged with felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office filed charges Sept. 27, one day after authorities say the teen violated a no-trespassing order, fled police and ultimately resisted arrest. Her current detention status is unknown.

A two-minute video captured by a bystander inside a UPS store on University Avenue last Thursday quickly went viral on social media, leading to calls for an inquiry from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. The video depicts the three officers trying to restrain the girl’s arms and legs as she screams and thrashes on the ground. She repeatedly kicks at the officers as she yells, “Don’t touch me!”

Officers Alexander Graham, Grady Sheehy and Charles Busch are each facing an internal affairs investigation into their conduct, according to personnel records.

On Thursday, the girl’s mother accused police of provoking her daughter, who she said is mentally ill, with an overly aggressive response.

Meanwhile, St. Paul Police Federation President Paul Kuntz defended fellow officers’ professionalism, saying they used minimal force.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

Carter has acknowledged that a snippet of the altercation “doesn’t tell the whole picture,” and urged community members not to villainize the child or responding officers “before we have a full reading of the facts.”