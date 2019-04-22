BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police say a teenager was severely injured when he apparently jumped from a Boston courthouse's interior balcony.
The teenager was facing domestic assault charges in juvenile court but was not in custody. He had been released after his arrest and came to court Monday morning of his own accord.
State police say in an email that the teen jumped from a balcony at the Edward W. Brooke courthouse. He was taken to a Boston hospital. The nature of his injuries was not immediately clear.
No additional information was released. State police are investigating.
