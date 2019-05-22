WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida teen has been charged with threatening a school shooting in a postcard to Santa and signing a classmate's name last fall.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday and charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the holiday postcard was dropped off in November at a Wesley Chapel Macy's. The note threatened at shooting at nearby Wiregrass Ranch High School. Detectives interviewed a female student whose name was signed to the postcard but ruled her out as a suspect.
Authorities say fingerprints on the postcard led to the teen boy, who had a previous misdemeanor arrest.
