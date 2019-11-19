OLATHE, Kan. — A 13-year-old charged with murder in Kansas told investigators he didn't know a gun was loaded when a 14-year-old was fatally shot.
The Kansas City Star reports court documents released recently say the teenagers stole the gun from a car and were playing with it when Zavier Mendoza was shot Aug. 8 at a townhome in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe.
Prosecutors charged the 13-year-old from suburban Roeland Park with second-degree murder. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe declined to comment on the charging decision.
Authorities have not released the 13-year-old's name because of his age.
He's scheduled to go to trial Jan. 13.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Students retrieve their belongings after California shooting
Students were allowed Tuesday to retrieve belongings left behind when they evacuated their Southern California school last week after a teen shot five classmates, killing two.
TV & Media
GateHouse, Gannett join, become largest US newspaper chain
GateHouse has closed its $1.1 billion takeover of Gannett, promising a $300 million cut in annual costs as it becomes the country's largest newspaper company by far at a time when print publications are in precipitous decline.
National
New York joins states suing e-cigarette maker Juul
New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation's biggest e-cigarette maker, Juul Labs Inc., saying the company used deceptive marketing practices to reel in young users.
TV & Media
Nielsen's top programs for Nov. 11-17
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 11-17. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
Movies
Tom Hanks didn't want to be Mr. Rogers. Then he met Marielle
Tom Hanks has never played a superhero. But when the actor recently donned a very simple cardigan sweater, and the slacks to go with it, he felt like one.