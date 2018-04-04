CHICAGO — A teenager who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of another girl that began as a Facebook feud over a boy is scheduled to be sentenced in juvenile court.
The sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday. The now 18-year-old defendant hasn't been publicly identified because she was 14 when 14-year-old Endia Martin was shot and killed. She pleaded guilty in January.
The girl, who has been in custody for four years, can only be held until she is 21 because her case is being handled in juvenile court.
The case captured national attention, in large part because of the ages of the two girls and the fact that the shooting stemmed from a petty dispute over a boy.
