PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh grand jury has indicted a teenager allegedly involved in the drive-by shooting that preceded the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager fleeing a traffic stop.
The Allegheny County District Attorney's office says 17-year-old Zaijuan Hester is charged with attempted homicide and three counts of aggravated assault.
Hester was a passenger in the same car as 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., who was shot to death by East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld on June 19 during a traffic stop. Authorities say the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in a nearby town.
Rosfeld has since been charged with criminal homicide. He argues the shooting was justified.
Rose's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
A message seeking comment from Hester's attorney wasn't immediately returned Friday.
