GREECE, N.Y. — A teenager is among the school board candidates in a western New York town.
Nineteen-year-old Derek Schrank tells WHAM -TV that the Greece, New York, school board needs a voting member who can better understand and relate to the student body.
The SUNY Geneseo (SOO'-nee jeh-neh-SEE'-oh) journalism student says he has already scheduled classes around school board meetings next semester, in case he wins.
Six candidates will compete for three open school board seats on May 15.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Officer wants charges dismissed in killing
The Latest on a hearing on whether a former police officer should be tried for killing a stranded black motorist (all times local):
National
Rightward tilt of GOP primaries worry some Republicans
As primary season kicks into high gear, Republicans are engaged in nomination fights that are pulling the party to the right, leaving some leaders worried…
National
Correction: Sand Mining Ban story
In a story May 6 about a Minnesota Court of Appeals hearing involving a Winona County sand mining ban, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the hearing would be held Monday. The hearing will be held Thursday.
National
Officer wants charges dismissed in black motorist killing
The attorney for a fired police officer said he should not stand trial for fatally shooting a stranded black motorist, saying the slaying was tragic but justified.
National
Trump urges West Virginia voters to reject Blankenship
President Donald Trump is urging West Virginia voters to reject a former federal convict and coal baron running in the Republican Senate primary, arguing that Don Blankenship would lose the general election.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.