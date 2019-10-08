A 16-year-old Prior Lake High School student was arrested on suspicion arriving at school with a BB gun and a small knife, police and school officials said Tuesday.

Police in Savage were notified about 9:15 a.m. Monday after one student reported suspicions about another student on the bus having a weapon, according to an e-mail sent from High School Principal John Bezek to parents.

The bus arrived at the school, and the student soon left the campus, said Police Capt. Bruce Simon.

In a short time, police arrested the teen about 1½ miles to the north of the high school at a business in the 14400 block of Hwy. 13, Simon said.

Simon said neither the BB gun nor the knife was brandished, Simon said. “Nobody was threatened.”

“We sincerely appreciate the student who stepped forward and reported this information,” Bezek wrote in his e-mail.

The teen is suspected of committing a felony, possession of a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor possession of replica firearm on school property and gross-misdemeanor carrying a BB gun in public.

Authorities have not identified the teen, who has yet to be charged.