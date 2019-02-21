RACINE, Wis. — A teenage boy is recovering after falling through the ice on Lake Michigan and being rescued.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office says the 15-year-old fell in the water near the North Pier in Racine on Wednesday evening while walking on the icy shore with a friend.
He struggled to stay afloat while attempting to swim to shore as strong waves pushed him farther out on the lake.
A sheriff's deputy and an official with Racine Fire and Rescue were able to pull him from the water. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.
