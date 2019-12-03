TAMARAC, Fla. — Authorities in South Florida say a teenager was run over and killed while trying to have a truck pull him on his bicycle.
A statement by the Broward Sheriff's Office says Lasvillie Sean Edwards Jr. died at an intersection in Tamarac on Sunday, just a day before his 16th birthday.
Deputies say Edwards was riding his bike on a busy street when he quickly changed lanes and grabbed onto a handle mounted on the passenger side of a Freightliner truck as if to hitch a ride. When the truck began to make a right turn, Edwards lost control and rolled under the truck.
The truck's driver remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.
