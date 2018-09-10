AUBURN, Ala. — Police say a teenager has been arrested in the shooting at an Alabama McDonald's near Auburn University that left one person dead and four others wounded.
News outlets report the 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday and charged with murder. Authorities have not released the teen's name, but a statement by Auburn police says he's being charged as an adult.
Auburn police say the charges stem from a shooting early Sunday that killed 20-year-old Evan Mikale Wilson, of Tuskegee. Police say the shooting wasn't random and followed an altercation.
Three other people were wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded and flown to a hospital in Columbus. Authorities haven't released their names.
It's unclear if the 17-year-old has a lawyer.
