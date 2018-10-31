WINONA, Minn. — Police in Winona have arrested a teenager who they say threatened to shoot up his school.
Officers responded to Winona Senior High School Wednesday morning after a student showed a Snapchat video to a school official of a 15-year-old boy making the threat.
KTTC-TV says the boy was also a student at the school. He was arrested at a local residence and taken to the Winona County Jail.
Police are recommending a charge of threatening violence.
