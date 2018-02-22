MADISON, Wis. — A student has been arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to a Madison high school.
La Follette High School Principal Sean Storch said in an email to parents that after officials learned the student possibly had a gun on Wednesday, the educational resource officer confronted the teen who initially resisted being taken into custody.
Storch says a .22-caliber handgun was found by the officer. Officials say the student didn't make any threats against individuals or the school. Madison police say the handgun was loaded with ammunition.
The student was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Man who admitted Hawaii concert scam wants plea change
A North Carolina man who admitted defrauding the University of Hawaii of $200,000 by lying about being able to produce a Stevie Wonder fundraiser concert wants to take back his guilty plea, but a prosecutor said Thursday he could risk more jail time if he succeeds and is eventually convicted.
Variety
The Latest: Florida executes man for 1993 rape and killing
The Latest on Florida Execution (all times local):
National
Supreme Court delays Alabama execution
The Latest on the scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate(all times local):
TV & Media
Church: Cardinal's 'nighty-night, baby' tweet was for sister
A New Jersey archbishop raised a few eyebrows when he tweeted "Nighty-night, baby. I love you," but his spokesman says it was an errant message intended for his sister.
National
Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman
The armed officer on duty at the Florida school where a shooter killed 17 people never went inside to engage the gunman and has been placed under investigation, officials announced Thursday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.