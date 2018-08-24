Technology companies led U.S. stocks higher in early trading Friday, reversing all of the market's losses from a day earlier. Energy stocks rose as oil prices continued to rally. Several retailers fell after issuing disappointing earnings or outlooks. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a gathering of global central bankers that he expects the Fed to gradually raise interest rates if the U.S. economic expansion remains strong.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,866 as of 10:07 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 79 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,736. The Nasdaq composite climbed 46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,924. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 5 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,722. The stock indexes are on track to finish the week with a gain.

FED TALK: Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said the central bank recognizes that the path of inflation is so uncertain that it generally needs to strike a balance between being supportive of growth and being restrictive. Powell said this gradual approach is the wisest policy for the Fed in trying to navigate between the risks of raising rates too fast and thus "needlessly shortening the expansion" and moving too slowly and risking an overheated economy.

TECH RALLY: Investors continued to bid up technology sector stocks. Software maker Autodesk surged 15.6 percent to $157.70 after issuing a better-than-expected quarterly report and strong forecasts.

TROUBLING TREND: Gap slumped 10.5 percent to $29.05 after the clothing retail chain operator said sales at Gap stores got worse in the second quarter compared to a year earlier.

MIXED RESULTS: Ross Stores slid 1.3 percent to $93.79 after the discount retailer reported quarterly results that beat financial analysts' expectations, but also said higher freight costs, investment in its business and other expenses increased.

DISAPPOINTING OUTLOOK: Hibbett Sports sank 29.7 percent to $20.66 after the retail chain cut its fiscal year profit and sales forecasts following a weak second quarter.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 1.8 percent to $69.03 per barrel in New York. It's up 6 percent this week. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 1.8 percent to $76.07 per barrel.

The latest increase in oil prices helped boost energy stocks. ConocoPhillips gained 1.7 percent to $73.29.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.85 percent from 2.82 percent late Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.37 yen from 111.28 yen late Thursday. The euro strengthened to $1.1596 from $1.1536.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was little changed, while the CAC 40 in France added 0.2 percent. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares gained 0.2 percent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index closed 0.9 percent higher. The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.5 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4 percent.