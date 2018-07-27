ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City's newest hotel and casino has canceled a Pat Benatar concert minutes before the show was to start.
An "unforeseen technical issue" is blamed for the cancellation at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday night.
Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield were scheduled to perform before the casino posted on Facebook the show would not go on, leaving people in line waiting to go into the venue. Officials did not say what the technical issue was.
Ticketholders can receive a refund at the point of purchase.
Hard Rock opened last month in what had been the Trump Taj Mahal.
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Rep. John Lewis hospitalized, under 'routine observation'
The civil rights icon is expected to be released Sunday.
National
No mystery to Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's gun views
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he recognizes that gun, drug and gang violence "has plagued all of us." Still, he believes the Constitution limits how far government can go to restrict gun use to prevent crime.
Music
Kendrick Lamar is 'fearless' in tackling "Power" guest role
It was Kendrick Lamar's friendship with 50 Cent that helped him get a guest role on Starz's "Power," but Lamar came ready to work.
Variety
Tips for safe babywearing
• Check with your pediatrician before you use a baby carrier. Due to infants’ lack of muscle strength and coordination, not all carriers, wraps or slings…
Variety
Look kids, no hands: 'Babywearing' takes off
Though the practice has been met with safety warnings from the medical field, proponents say it helps infants thrive physically, socially and emotionally.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.