MINNEAPOLIS _ Techne Corp. (TECH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $40.9 million.
The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.
The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $180.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $125.4 million, or $3.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $643 million.
Techne shares have risen 30 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 46 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TECH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TECH
