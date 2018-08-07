MINNEAPOLIS _ Techne Corp. (TECH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $40.9 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $180.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $125.4 million, or $3.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $643 million.

Techne shares have risen 30 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 46 percent in the last 12 months.

