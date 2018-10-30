MINNEAPOLIS _ Techne Corp. (TECH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $17.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $163 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162 million.

Techne shares have increased 37 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 41 percent in the last 12 months.

