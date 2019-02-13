LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada have filed felony drug charges against a California tech billionaire and victim rights advocate arrested in August with what police said were briefcases full of drugs.

Broadcom Corp. co-founder Henry Nicholas III and a woman arrested with him, Ashley Fargo, were named in a complaint filed Wednesday in state court in Las Vegas.

Their attorneys deny Nicholas and Fargo committed any crime.

Police reported finding Fargo unconscious in a room at the Encore resort with cases with marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and tablets believed to be ecstasy.

Attorney David Chesnoff said Nicholas will fight the charges and noted his philanthropy and business accomplishments.

Nicholas has funded campaigns for states to adopt the so-called "Marsy's Law" victims' bill of rights.