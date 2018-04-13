When Twins designated hitter Logan Morrison stepped to the plate in the second inning on Monday against Houston, he was looking to finally do some damage after a slow start to the season.

And the Astros were waiting for him.

Morrison surveyed the defense and noticed that Houston third baseman Alex Bregman was jogging toward the outfield. Houston was employing a four-man outfield. That left three infielders, who were swung over to the right side of the diamond. This is being seen as the best way to defend hitters like Morrison, who hit a career high 38 home runs last season partly because he increased the launch angle of his swing to hit more balls in the air. As hitters look to elevate the ball, teams are looking for countermeasures.

"A four-man outfield," Twins manager Paul Molitor said, "was just a matter of time."

More teams are expected to try this diabolical scheme in order to neutralize opposing sluggers. The mind tricks alone could have an effect that could benefit the defense. A few possibilities:

•The batter could give in and either slap the ball to the opposite field. That's a win for the defense, because it avoids a home run.

•The batter could bunt. Another victory for the defense. How many beefy, burly sluggers can lay down a bunt?

•The batter could try even harder to clear the defense with a home run, leading to failure.

Hitters like Morrison have enough to worry about already.

"I try not to pay attention to it because they shift me all the time anyway," Morrison said, "I know the bunt is there, but I kind of want to hit it over the four man outfield."

Is it a challenge?

"Sure. I think it is more of a respect thing, I'm not going to hit a ground ball. I don't want to hit a ground ball. They are daring me to bunt, no doubt."

Morrison struck out against that second inning alignment Monday.

Molitor said that coach Jeff Pickler suggested using the defense a few times last season against hitters like Morrison.

And Molitor said that he's willing to use the four-man outfield this season when the time is right.

"Oh, yeah, absolutely," he said. "When a double is going to hurt you more than a single and it's the right situation and score. It's a little tougher with a righthanded hitter obviously because you have to keep someone over there to cover first."

Don't forget about the pitchers, who will turn to check the defense, see four outfielders and a wide open infield before taking a deep breath and hoping they execute their pitches.

"I'd like to go to four outfielders," righthander Kyle Gibson said, "and five infielders. Let's get more defensive guys out there."

That's a pace of play issue. And an issue to be tackled another day.