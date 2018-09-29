– As the winds started to whip across Le Golf National on Friday, the Europeans clearly felt right at home. And just like that, Jim Furyk's group of American Ryder Cup superstars suddenly looked cold and tired and defeated, a mere shadow of the group that swaggered through the morning losing only a single point in fourballs (better ball).

The afternoon foursomes (alternate shot) quickly turned into a rout of historic proportions, the scoreboard filling with blue numbers — Europe's color — as one U.S. team after another wilted away.

By the time it finished the Europeans had swept all four points in a session for the first time since 1989. For the first time ever, they tossed a shutout in foursomes.

"We didn't play our best golf," Furyk said. "What happened, I think it happens a lot in golf, is the momentum. You start seeing those putts go in. You start seeing the birdies. You start seeing the blue numbers on the board. I think the guys press a little too hard."

Thankfully for the Americans, it was only Friday. As Furyk rightfully pointed out, there's plenty of time to rally over the next two days, with 20 points still on the table for a U.S. team that needs a 14-14 tie to retain the prize it recaptured two years ago at Hazeltine in Chaska.

For now, Europe's lead is just 5-3.

It only seems like a lot more.

To predict the Americans are all done would be pure folly. This is an immensely talented team, filled with major champions (including Tiger Woods for the first since 2012) and 11 of the top 17 players in the world golf rankings.

They didn't suddenly forget how to play this game during one lost afternoon in the Paris suburbs.

But Furyk certainly has some issues to sort out, most notably what role Phil Mickelson will play the rest of the weekend.

At age 48, Lefty is the oldest player at the Ryder Cup. He has only one victory in the past five-plus years. His driving statistics are atrocious, which is really a hindrance on the Albatross course, with its tight fairways and thick rough.

Mickelson sat out the morning session, then came out in the afternoon paired with Bryson DeChambeau. They turned in a brutal performance against Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, who romped to a 5-and-4 victory.

"I thought if we could shoot around par, it would be a heck of a day," Mickelson said. "We played poorly on the front, but they shot 4 under. It was just some very impressive golf, and we just didn't keep up."

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler managed only one birdie in their 3-and-2 loss to Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose. Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson had just two in a 4-and-2 loss to Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas lost 5-and-4 at the hands of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

"Their scores," Furyk said of Mickelson and DeChambeau, "were pretty similar to pretty much the best scores we had on the team."