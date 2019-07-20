PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A decision to have President Trump's former communications director Sean Spicer throw out the first pitch at a Rhode Island minor league baseball game on "Pride Night at the Ballpark" is getting pushback.

Some fans said on Twitter they felt Spicer's appearance Friday night at the Pawtucket Red Sox game was an insult to the LGBTQ community, given Trump's policies.

The decision was called "tone-deaf" and "a garbage move," with some asking why someone from the LGBTQ community wasn't chosen.

A Rhode Island native, Spicer was joined by wounded veteran Carlos Lopes, who Spicer presented an all-terrain wheelchair from The Independence Fund. Spicer sits on the board of directors of the charity, which has given more than 2,300 of the wheelchairs.

A message was left seeking comment with a team spokesman.