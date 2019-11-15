Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders was expecting some "rust" on guard Jeff Teague in his first night back from a four-game absence. After the Wolves' 129-114 victory over San Antonio, Saunders took back that prediction.

"Big credit to him for being ready," Saunders said. "I was wrong in terms of four games and having to see rust. Huge credit to him."

Teague looked perfectly fine, especially in the second half. He finished with 18 points and six assists in 23 minutes.

Teague was especially effective in the third quarter, when he had eight points and five assists. He seemed to have a connection with Jake Layman, who was 4-for-4 as the Wolves extended their lead to 11 by the end of the quarter.

"We're just playing good as a team," Teague said. "Andrew Wiggins made it a lot easier for all of us. [Karl-Anthony Towns] does what he does. I think as a group our whole team is playing with a nice rhythm."

