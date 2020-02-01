MUNCIE, Ind. — Tahjai Teague scored 24 points as Ball State led from start-to-finish, topping Ohio 65-54 on Saturday.
Teague hit 10 of 13 shots and added eight rebounds with a steal and a blocked shot. Jarron Coleman had 10 points and nine rebounds for Ball State (12-9, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Kyle Mallers also added 10 points.
Ben Vander Plas had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (10-12, 2-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Lunden McDay added 11 points.
Ball State matches up against Kent State on the road on Tuesday. Ohio plays Miami (Ohio) at home next Saturday.
