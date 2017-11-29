One night after all five Timberwolves starters played no fewer than Andrew Wiggins' 37 1/2 minutes and as much as Taj Gibson's 41 minutes, the Wolves will play on again without starting point guard Jeff Teague and backup forward Nemanja Bjelica tonight in New Orleans.

Each has missed the last three games, Teague because of Achilles soreness, Bjelica because of a mid-foot sprain.

Tyus Jones will start his third consecutive game at point guard.

Teague shot freely up until 45 minutes before tonight's opening tip while Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau continues to say each is close to returning.

Bjelica remains out because of a mid-foot sprain, but said before tonight's game that he is targeting Friday's game at Okahoma City for his return.

Veteran Aaron Brooks started the first game Teague missed, Jones started the last two, including Sunday's victory over Phoenix and Tuesday's home loss to Washington.

Bjelica also has missed the last three games. He worked out Wednesday morning and said he thought he'd play tonight, but lingering soreness convinced him to wait at until Friday.

The last time the Wolves played here, nearly a month ago, young Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns got in early foul trouble against the Pelicans' big-man tag team of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins and had just two points and five rebounds in 22 minutes.