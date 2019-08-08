– Half of teachers say they have seriously considered leaving the profession, and most said they would strike if given the opportunity, according to a survey released Monday.

The poll found widespread complaints about low pay and poor funding for their schools, and nearly half said they felt unvalued by their communities. Most said they would not want one of their own children to follow them into teaching.

The annual survey was conducted by PDK International, an association of teachers, administrators and other education professionals, which has measured public attitudes toward schools for 51 years. This year’s version surveyed teachers as well as parents and members of the public.

It found that nearly two-thirds of all adults supported teaching Bible studies in public schools, a trend taking hold in parts of the country. It also found, as in years past, that Americans rate their local schools far higher than the nation’s schools in general.

The survey of 565 public school teachers suggests that the discontent that drove strikes in big cities such as Los Angeles and Denver as well as rural areas of West Virginia and Oklahoma is commonplace.

Six in 10 teachers said they are unfairly paid, and more than half said they have considered leaving the profession.

There was strong support for the idea of striking, with 55 percent of teachers saying they would walk off the job for higher pay. There was also support for strikes seeking systemic change: 58% said they would strike to achieve higher funding; 52% for more say in school standards, testing and curriculum; and 42% for more say in teaching conditions.

Teacher strikes helped make 2018 the biggest year for job actions since 1986, with about 485,200 workers involved in strikes last year.

The unrest stems in part from state cuts that have squeezed school budgets and teacher pay. An analysis last year from the Economic Policy Institute found that until the mid-1990s, teachers were paid nearly as much as other educated workers, but in 2017, they made 18.7 percent less.

The poll found that nationally, 6 in 10 teachers think they are underpaid, with those in the South and the Midwest most likely to say so. Among educators who have considered leaving the profession, the most common reasons were inadequate pay and benefits, followed by stress, pressure or burnout.

At the same time, the broader survey of parents found 74% of them would support teacher strikes for higher pay.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said the results reinforced arguments made by her union. “Parents and educators agree public schools need far more investment to meet the needs of kids,” she said.