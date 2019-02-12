FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A former Ripon High School teacher has been sentenced to probation for having a sexual relationship with a student.
Twenty-nine-year-old Samantha Fitzpatrick earlier pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault of a student by a school staff member. Three other counts, including child enticement, were dismissed.
WLUK-TV reports Fond du Lac County Judge Gary Sharpe ordered Fitzpatrick to serve three years of probation, but she avoided any time behind bars.
According to the criminal complaint, the male student was 16 at the time the sexual encounters began. Phone records showed sexually explicit messages were sent by the two.
She resigned from her teaching position in May of 2017.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Educator strikes reignite tensions with Teach for America
Young teachers are caught up in a possible strike in Oakland, California, that's giving new life to the long-simmering tension between traditional public schools and…
Variety
King the wire fox terrier takes Westminster's best in show
Wire fox terriers are still King at Westminster.
Movies
Review: 'High Flying Bird' is an exhilarating fast break
Straight, "no chaser" is how NBA agent Ray Burke (Andre Holland) likes his news in "High Flying Bird," and the same could be said for…
Eat & Drink
How to make the best Minnesota wild rice soup with these easy tips
The now-classic soup first appeared in the Star Tribune's Taste section four decades ago.
Books
Paperback pioneer Betty Ballantine dead at 99
Betty Ballantine, the younger half of a groundbreaking husband-and-wife publishing team which helped invent the modern paperback and vastly expand the market for science fiction and other genres through such blockbusters as "The Hobbit" and "Fahrenheit 451," has died.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.