OCALA, Fla. — An agriculture teacher accused of drowning raccoons in front of students has retired.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Dewie Brewton announced his retirement Thursday in a letter to Forest High School officials. He had been with Marion County Public Schools for 31 years.

Brewton had been on administrative leave pending the outcome of a school district investigation. Brewton's retirement ends the district investigation, but schools spokesman Kevin Christian says law enforcement is still investigating.

Christian says students had complained that multiple raccoons were drowned because the animals were a nuisance to the school's agriculture program. At least one of the creatures was suspected of killing a chicken.

According to the school's website, Brewton has been the school's agriculture-education adviser since 2006.