guests of the vikings

TCO Stadium will play host to five high school football games this fall as part of the Vikings' Prep Spotlight Series. The 7:30 p.m. game Friday between Farmington and host Eagan involves teams both seeking their first victory of the regular season.

Next up: Lakeville North vs. Prior Lake on Oct. 12. The Panthers are currently ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, with the Lakers also in the top 10.

State tournament time: One of the four Class 6A quarterfinal games will be played there on Nov. 9.

Saturday doubleheader: Two Class 5A tournament quarterfinal games are set for Nov. 10.