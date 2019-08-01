Merger timeline

TCF Financial CEO Craig Dahl and Chemical Financial CEO David Provost had met previously at industry events and talked generally about the banking conditions and trends.

May 11, 2018: Dahl contacts Provost to discuss general terms of a merger

May 24, 2018: TCF and Chemical enter into confidentiality agreement to begin merger discussions.

Oct. 8, 2018: Non-binding term sheets are exchanged

Oct. 17, 2018: Management teams meet in Minneapolis for additional in-person due diligence sessions.

Nov. 2, 2018: Talks discontinue amid general stock market volatility

Nov. 30, 2018: Dahl, Provost and Chemical’s Gary Torgow meet in New York to re-engage discussions despite market volatility

Jan. 28, 2019: TCF and Chemical announce merger of equals.

June 7, 2019: Shareholders of both companies approve the merger.

June 21, 2019: Regulatory approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

July 16, 2019: Regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Aug. 1, 2019: TCF and Chemical officially close their merger

Source: Company proxy statements

Patrick Kennedy