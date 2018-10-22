WAYZATA, Minn. _ TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $86.2 million.

The bank, based in Wayzata, Minnesota, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The holding company for TCF National Bank posted revenue of $403.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $365.6 million, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.5 million.

TCF shares have climbed 9.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCF