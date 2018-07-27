WAYZATA, Minn. _ TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $58.7 million.

The Wayzata, Minnesota-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The holding company for TCF National Bank posted revenue of $400.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $364.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.3 million.

TCF shares have increased 23 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 60 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCF