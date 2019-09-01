– Taylor Townsend reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, beating Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-2 on Saturday at the U.S. Open.

Two days after upsetting Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, Townsend, 23, stuck to her aggressive game plan and repeatedly rushed the net to set up easy volleys and smashes.

"I just tried to do what I did in the last round and tried to get better," Townsend said.

Townsend came forward 75 times against Cirstea, amassing a 47-8 advantage in net points won. That style got her past Halep, the No. 4 seed, and never let Cirstea come back in a match that lasted less than 90 minutes.

Townsend's previous best result at a major tournament was when she reached the third round at the 2014 French Open at age 18. She next faces No. 15 seed Bianca Andreescu, who beat No. 19 Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4.

Andreescu missed most of the summer because of a shoulder injury, but the Canadian returned to win the title in Toronto earlier this month. She hasn't lost a singles match since March.

"I kind of know what to expect. I know she loves coming to the net. She has incredible volleys," Andreescu said. "I'll for sure work on some passing shots tomorrow during my practice."

American Kristie Ahn beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5. Ahn lost in qualifying at Flushing Meadows the past three years before earning a wild card this summer.

Moving into the men's fourth round with victories Saturday were three-time champion Rafael Nadal and 2014 title winner Marin Cilic; they're the only past Grand Slam champs on their half of the draw and now must face each other. Cilic, seeded 22nd, overcame his own 17 double-faults and withstood 40 aces from 14th-seeded American John Isner to win 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4. Nadal reached the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Hyeon Chung, a 2018 Australian Open semifinalist who has been slowed since by injuries.

Women's No. 7 Kiki Bertens fell 6-2, 6-3 to Julia Goerges.