ATLANTA — Taylor Swift will perform at Centennial Olympic Park during the men's Final Four weekend.
The 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer will headline the Capital One JamFest on April 5, the finale of the three-day March Madness Music Festival.
The Final Four is set for nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 4 and 6.
In August, Swift released her seventh album, "Lover."
The free concert in Atlanta is Swift's only U.S. show scheduled so far in 2020 other than that her Lover Fest West concerts at the new SoFiStadium near Los Angeles on July 25-26 and Lover Fest East at Gillette Stadiium in suburban Boston on July 31 and Aug. 1. She will tour Europe and Brazil beginning in late June.
