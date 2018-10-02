NEW YORK — Taylor Swift will open the 2018 American Music Awards.
The 28-year-old singer made the announcement Tuesday. This is her first awards show performance in nearly three years.
Dick Clark Productions says Swift will sing "I Did Something Bad" from her "Reputation" album.
Swift is competing for Artist of the Year at the 2018 AMAs alongside Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.
Rap is dominating this year's awards. Drake and Cardi B have eight nominations each.
Sheeran and Malone each earned six nominations, while Camila Cabello is up for five awards.
The fan-voted AMAs will air live Oct. 9 on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
