All eyes will be on Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards.
The pop star, who has continued to publicly battle with the men who own her master recordings, is set to take the stage at Sunday's show — a performance she recently said was put in jeopardy by Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun. Swift could also make history at the AMAs if she surpasses Michael Jackson's record for most wins.
Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is nominated for five awards and could best the King of Pop's 24 wins. She will also receive the artist of the decade award, to be presented by Carole King, at the show, which airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.
Other performers include Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Selena Gomez.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
US citizen jailed in Lebanon as country deals with crisis
Amer Fakhoury closed his New Hampshire restaurant in September to take his first vacation in years to visit family in his native Lebanon — a country he hadn't been to for nearly two decades.
Music
Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Eilish set for American Music Awards
All eyes will be on Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards.The 29-year-old pop star, who has continued to publicly battle with the men…
TV & Media
New PBS documentary about a school for prisoners has a lot to teach viewers
Four-hour film puts the spotlight on convicts eager to make the most out of their time in jail.
Music
Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Eilish set for American Music Awards
All eyes will be on Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards.The pop star, who has continued to publicly battle with the men who…
Nation
Longer lives: Longer retirements, more chance to get scammed
Retirements are growing longer than ever, which means more decades to pay for — and more decades to avoid getting scammed out of your savings.