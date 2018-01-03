Time to cue up all those Taylor Swift music videos and merchandise packages again. U.S. Bank Stadium has landed a second concert with the pop music queen, tickets for which will be sold via the same Verified Fan program that left many fans with bad blood the first time around.

The newly announced show is scheduled Aug. 31, the night before the previously announced date in Minneapolis. Swift also announced second nights in Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and several other cities on Wednesday morning.

Registration for the Ticketmaster pre-sale ticket program begins this Friday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m. and continues through Jan. 18. More info at TaylorSwift.com.

Fans who tried the Verified Fan program the first time around – in which your status can get “boosted” for jumping through various hoops – were often given the option of either buying the $447-$795 VIP packages or settling on $87-$153 nosebleed seats

Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. and will be priced $50-$225, though decent seats in that case proved scarce.

With these newly added dates, Billboard is predicting that Swift's Reputation Tour could be one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, despite the blowback over the ticket policies. The magazine estimated a gross of more than $450 million in ticket sales by summer.