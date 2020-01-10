HOUSTON — Cornelius Taylor had a season-high 34 points as Florida Atlantic narrowly beat Rice 81-76 on Thursday night.
Taylor shot 7 for 9 on 3-pointers.
Michael Forrest had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (11-5, 3-0 Conference USA). Dardan Kapiti and Aleksandar Zecevic had 10 points apiece.
Drew Peterson had 15 points and seven rebounds for Rice (8-8, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games. Ako Adams added 14 points and Josh Parrish had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Florida Atlantic plays North Texas on the road on Saturday. Rice plays Florida International at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 7 Louisville downs Miami, sits alone atop ACC standings
Louisville went to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Gophers
No. 23 Tennessee women beat Ole Miss 84-28
Rennia Davis had 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and No. 23 Tennessee beat Mississippi 84-28 on Thursday night, limiting the Rebels to their fewest points in program history.
Gophers
Northwestern's layup at the buzzer sends Gophers women's basketball to third loss in a row
The Gophers led by a point at halftime but the Wildcats opened the second half on a 9-2 run to set a winning tone.
Gophers
Ajayi's double-double sends S. Alabama past Arkansas St.
Josh Ajayi had 20 points and 11 rebounds as South Alabama beat Arkansas State 75-59 on Thursday night.
Wolves
76ers beat Celtics with Embiid sidelined by finger injury
Josh Richardson scored 29 points, Ben Simmons had 19 and the Philadelphia 76ers won without injured center Joel Embiid, beating the Boston Celtics 109-98 on Thursday night.