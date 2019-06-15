Taylor Reiss, a senior outside hitter for the Southwest Minnesota State volleyball team, was named the Division II Honda Athlete of the Year from among finalists in 11 different sports. She ranked first in D-II in kills with 664 last fall.

Reiss will be presented with the award during a live telecast on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Southern Cal's Galen Center.

Red Wing girls golf coach Herzog retires

Mark Herzog, the Red Wing girls' golf coach the past 30 seasons, resigned after the Wingers won their sixth state title on Wednesday. All Red Wing's titles have come in Class 2A, but the first three from 2001-03 came when that was the class for the largest schools.

Etc.

•Katie Kollar was named the women's basketball coach at Macalester. She was the head coach at State University of New York Cobleskill the past four seasons.

•Stillwater's Liza Karlen, a 6-3 forward, committed to Marquette, according to a tweet by the MN Metro Stars, her summer club team.

•The St. Paul Saints' road game against the Gary SouthShore RailCats was suspended by rain with the Saints ahead 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth.

